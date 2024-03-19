Trader Joe's recalls cashews over salmonella risk. Here are the states where they were sold.

Trader Joe's recalls cashews Trader Joe's recalls cashews 00:28

Trader Joe's is recalling packages of roasted and salted whole cashews after a test from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that at least one bag tested positive for salmonella.

The cashew recall marks Trader Joe's second major recall this month. The grocery chain earlier in March recalled more than 61,000 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumplings for possibly containing hard plastic.

The recalled cashews were distributed by Dublin, California-based Wenders LLC and were packaged exclusively for Trader Joe's. The nuts were sold in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

New Mexico

Nevada

Oklahoma

Oregon

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington state.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the cashews, according to the FDA.

Wenders LLC Recalls Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/vT5vrosAmZ pic.twitter.com/BEVt1lcTBx — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) March 18, 2024

"If you purchased a product with these lot codes, please discard it or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund," the company said in a recall notice.

The recalled cashews have a 37884 SKU number on the bag along with a lot number of T12139, T12140, T12141 or T12142. The bag will also show a country of origin as India or Vietnam.

Trader Joe's is recalling bags of its roasted and salted cashews. Federal food safety regulators tested one bag and found it was contaminated with salmonella. Trader Joe's

Anyone with questions about the recall can email Wenders at foodsafety@wendersllc.com.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that attacks the intestinal tract in humans and some animals. Salmonella poisoning can cause serious illness, especially in children younger than five, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms typically start within 12 hours to three days after eating contaminated food and include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

A salmonella outbreak last fall sickened 73 people in 22 states, causing 15 to be hospitalized. The incident was linked to bagged, pre-cut onions from a food producer in California.

Separately, cashews sold by Walmart in 30 states and online were recalled last week because of unknown milk and coconut allergens in some products made by John B Sanfilippo & Son.