Tournament of Roses unveils 2024 royal court

Seven young women were chosen Monday to serve on the Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2024 Royal Court -- a group that will attend community events and serve as local ambassadors before riding in the Jan. 1 Rose Parade and attending the Rose Bowl Game.

The selections were announced on the south lawn of Pasadena's Tournament House during a ceremony attended by nearly 200 people. The new court members were chosen from 28 finalists, whittled down from an original pool of more than 350 applicants from 36 area schools, according to the Tournament.

One more announcement awaits -- the Oct. 27 announcement and coronation of the 105th Rose Queen from among the seven court members revealed Monday.

Court members are chosen based on criteria including public speaking ability, academic achievement, youth leadership and community and school involvement. All seven members of the court receive $7,500 educational scholarships.

The 2024 Royal Court members are:

-- Olivia Bohanec, La Salle College Preparatory;

-- Trinity Dela Cruz, Marshall Fundamental School;

-- Phoebe Ho, South Pasadena High School;

-- Mia Moore-Walker, Flintridge Preparatory School;

-- Jessica Powell, Flintridge Preparatory School;

-- Naomi Stillitano, Arcadia High School, and

-- Emmerson Tucker, Blair High School

The Royal Court will ride on a float in the 135th Rose Parade on Jan. 1 and attend the 110th Rose Bowl Game.