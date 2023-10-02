Watch CBS News

Tournament of Roses unveils 2024 royal court

Seven young women were chosen Monday to serve on the Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2024 Royal Court -- a group that will attend community events and serve as local ambassadors before riding in the Jan. 1 Rose Parade and attending the Rose Bowl Game.
