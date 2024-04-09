Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" soars on music charts during total solar eclipse

Solar eclipse captivates millions Solar eclipse brings together generations for rare celestial celebration 03:05

The total eclipse of the sun led to a "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" for many music fans who streamed the 1983 Bonnie Tyler power ballad to celebrate Monday's celestial event. The song soared up the music charts during the day and even reached No. 2 on the Apple charts.

On Spotify, streams of the song increased nearly 50% in the U.S. in the week leading up to the eclipse, and the platform expected to see an even higher increase after the eclipse, a Spotify spokesperson told CBS News.

It was also the top song added to users' eclipse playlists. But other sun- and moon-themed songs were popular tracks for playlists: "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers, "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles, "Eclipse" by Pink Floyd, "Bad Moon Rising" by Creedence Clearwater Revival and "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden were also popular choices.

Searches for the word "eclipse" were up 200% on Spotify over the past week, the spokesperson said.

On YouTube, "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" entered the daily top 100 music video chart and is currently at 84.

Streaming platform Last FM also said the song was the number one song in the U.S. on April 8.

In the power ballad, Tyler croons the line: "Every now and then I fall apart." On social media, she marked the song's resurgence with a play on words: "Every now and then it hits the charts," she wrote.

Tyler also said she had deja vu, remembering in 2021 when there was another eclipse and she started getting inundated with messages.

During the 2017 solar eclipse, Tyler performed the song on Royal Caribbean's "Total Eclipse Cruise," backed by Joe Jonas' DNCE band.

When the song debuted in 1983, it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and was in first place for four weeks. The song spent 29 weeks on the Hot 100