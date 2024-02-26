Topanga Canyon Boulevard closed every night for construction starting in March

Most of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed for construction starting next week.

Caltrans said the construction will span 18 miles of the nearly 20-mile roadway, from Chatsworth to the Pacific Coast Highway. Work will start on March 4 and will force one lane in each direction to be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The construction will affect four intersections through the San Fernando Valley:

Northbound Plummer Street

North and Southbound Lassen Street

Northbound Dupont Street

Southbound Mayall Street.

Caltrans officials advised motorists to find alternate routes during construction hours. Crews will upgrade curb ramps, pedestrian push buttons and bus pads along the San Fernando Valley roadway.