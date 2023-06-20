Missing Titanic sub has about 40 hours of breathable air left, U.S. Coast Guard says

Coast Guard gives update on search for sub Coast Guard: Missing sub has estimated 41 hours of oxygen left 12:37

A sub that went missing while carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic has about 40 hours of breathable air left, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday afternoon. The sub had about 96 hours of oxygen at most onboard, officials said.

A Canadian research vessel lost contact with the sub during a dive Sunday morning about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and U.S. and Canadian authorities have been searching for it.

Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick told reporters during a news conference that the "about 40 hours of breathable air left" was an estimate based off of the 96 hours of available oxygen.

He said authorities were working around the clock on the search in the Atlantic for the missing sub, calling the effort "an incredibly complex operation."

"We will do everything in our power to effect a rescue," Frederick said. "... There is a a full-court press effort to get equipment on scene as quickly as we can."

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, British explorer Hamish Harding and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet were on the sub, CBS News has confirmed. BBC News confirmed Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the U.S.-based company that planned the voyage, was also on the vessel.

The Coast Guard said the last recorded communication from the sub was about an hour and 45 minutes into Sunday's dive.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.