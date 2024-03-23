Three men from Chile arrested in Irvine for alleged part in international organized crime ring

Police arrested three men from Chile on Friday who have been accused of being members of an international organized crime ring carrying out residential burglaries throughout Southern California.

A photo of some of the items discovered inside of the suspect's vehicle. Irvine Police Department

Officers were near the Turtle Rock and Shady Canyon neighborhoods in Irvine on Friday a little before 7 p.m. "to address residential burglaries" when they spotted what they deemed was a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot, according to a statement from the Irvine Police Department.

"The men were not from the area and appeared to have no reason to be in Irvine," the IPD statement said, noting that police pulled the car over after it began to drive away from the parking lot.

They say that the car was occupied by three men, identified as Julio Cordova-Martinez, 55, who was driving the car, and Ricardo Navarete-Loyola, 19, and Leopoldo Jara-Araya, 57. Investigators said that all three are Chilean nationals.

"Several items consistent with burglary tools were in the vehicle," IPD's statement said. In addition, the men were in possession of pet deterrent, shoe covers, gloves and masks.

Julio Cordova-Martinez (left), Ricardo Navarete-Loyola (middle) and Leopoldo Jara-Araya (right). Irvine Police Department

All three men were booked at the Orange County Jail.

Investigators believe that they are part of a larger crime ring that has been plaguing parts of Southern California, including Orange County.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances, the trio appeared to be casing the area to commit residential burglaries and were arrested for conspiracy to commit burglary, providing false information to a police officer, and possession of burglary tools," the statement said.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact investigators at (949) 724-7183.