Irvine police issue warning to homeowners as rash of burglaries plague area

Irvine police have issued a warning to homeowners as a rash of residential burglaries plagues the area.

They say that over the past 35 days, there have been 34 reported incidents within city limits.

"One trend we are seeing is suspects knocking down or disabling cameras. The second is suspects climbing to the second story and entering through a window or door," said a statement from Irvine Police Department.

In order to prevent more homes from being targeted, police have offered a series of tips to homeowners, including:

Consider installing security film on all glass doors and windows,

maintaining a security system and camera system with activity alerts,

know your neighbors and keep an eye out on each other's homes,

communicate with strangers at the door through camera or from behind the door so they think that someone is home,

lock all doors and windows,

vary lights on timers so homes look occupied,

secure valuables in a proper safe,

use sliding window locks,

inventory your valuables and include serial numbers, receipts and photos of items,

register bicycles at Project529.com/irvine.

Anyone who sees suspicious people in their neighborhoods or walking in open spaces behind homes is urged to contact IPD at (949) 724-7000.