Three 7-11 convenience stores hit by suspects who made off with cash registers in SoCal

Authorities this weekend were investigating three robberies at 7-11 locations in Southern California.

Deputy Meza with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau says all three incidences involved four suspects jumping over the counters and making off with multiple cash registers from each location.

The first incident unfolded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 14300 block of Artesia Boulevard in Bellflower. No weapons were used and no significant damage was reported. The suspects fled in a black sedan.

Twenty minutes later, a second 7-11 was hit in the 5800 block of Bellflower Boulevard. The third incident unfolded just before 4:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Carson Street in Lakewood.

It remains unclear if the same suspects were involved in all three incidences, nor whether all three incidences were at all related.

No other details were immediately available.