Probe underway into two robberies at 7-Eleven locations in Long Beach

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating two robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores in Long Beach over the weekend. 

The first unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the in the 3400 block of Long Beach Boulevard. There, officers were dispatched to the location and learned that two suspects had entered, walked behind the counter, and removed the cash drawer from separate cash registers before fleeing. 

At that location, one of the suspects reached into his front waistband area to signal he was armed, police said. 

Overnight, around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to another 7-Eleven in the 5000 block of Long Beach Boulevard and learned that four suspects had entered the location, reached out the counter and stole a cash register. The group fled in a dark-colored sedan. 

Police said it is not known whether both incidents are at all connected. .

First published on May 26, 2024 / 12:12 PM PDT

