Watch CBS News
Local News

Third delivery of Australian baby formula lands at LAX

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 28 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 28 AM Edition) 01:56

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of Australian baby formula arrived at LAX Tuesday.

Bubs Australia says its third Operation Fly Formula delivery landed at Los Angeles International Airport at 9:15 a.m. A second delivery is scheduled for Philadelphia, Penn. on July 5.

The two deliveries will eventually include approximately 320,000 pounds of Bubs Organic Infant Formula S1, Bubs Organic Follow On Formula S2, Bubs Supreme Infant Formula Supreme Follow On Formula, Bubs Goat Milk Infant Formula S1, Bubs Goat Milk Follow On Formula S2. The products will be available for purchase through Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart, and other stores.

The White House launched Operation Fly Formula to speed up the import of infant formula due to an ongoing shortage of domestic products. A safety recall issued by the FDA shut down a key Abbott Nutrition facility, impacting the production of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formula. 

So far, Operation Fly Formula has completed at least 32 flights and imported almost 19 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula.

Visit aussiebubs.com for stores where Bubs infant formula is sold.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 2:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.