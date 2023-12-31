The year in review: 2023's most popular movies, music, books and Google searches
"Sunday Morning" looks back at the tops in pop culture from the past year.
Most-Streamed Songs on Spotify (Global)
Source: Spotify
1. "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus
2. "Kill Bill" by SZA
3. "As It Was" by Harry Styles
2023: Words of the Year
Sources: Merriam-Webster, Oxford Languages, Cambridge Dictionary
Merriam-Webster: authentic
not false or imitation
Oxford Languages: rizz
style, charm, or attractiveness
Cambridge Dictionary: hallucinate
to produce false information (in the sense of AI)
2023: Top Google Searches
Source: Google
News:
1. War in Israel and Gaza
2. Titanic submarine
3. Turkey earthquake
People:
1. Damar Hamlin
2. Jeremy Renner
3. Andrew Tate
Deaths:
1. Matthew Perry
2. Tina Turner
3. Sinéad O'Connor
2023: Highest-Grossing Movies (Worldwide)
Source: Box Office Mojo
1. "Barbie" ($1,441 million)
2. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($1,361 million)
3. "Oppenheimer" ($952 million)
4. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ($845 million)
5. "Fast X" ($704 million)
2023: Best-Selling Books
Source: Circana BookScan
Fiction:
1. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
2. "It Starts With Us" by Colleen Hoover
3. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros
4. "Dog Man" by Dav Pilkey
5. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus
Nonfiction:
1. "Spare" by Prince Harry
2. "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear
3. "The Woman in Me" by Britney Spears
4. "Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography" by Wendy Loggia
5. "The 48 Laws of Power" by Robert Greene
Story produced by Robert Marston. Editor: Joseph Frandino.
