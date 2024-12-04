The Rose Venice restaurant set to close after 45 years in business

The Rose Venice restaurant, a longtime staple in the Venice neighborhood, announced that it will be closing after 45 years of business.

Known for its aesthetic and bold menus, the restaurant announced the closure on social media, noting that its last day would be Dec. 15.

"A lot of smiles, morning coffees, and celebrations for more than four decades," the post said. "It is with sincere gratitude and sadness to announce that The Rose Venice is bidding our beloved corner of Rose and Main a fond farewell."

The Rose Venice has been a staple in the neighborhood for 45 years. It is located on Rose Avenue and Main Street near Santa Monica. Getty Images

The post did not specify a reason for the closure.

Several customers shared their thoughts about the news, leaving comments on the restaurant's post.

"This makes me so sad. A staple restaurant where many good times were made. Thank you for the beauty, fun and yumminesss you brought to the community," one woman wrote.

The Rose opened in 1979 and was owned by Kamal Kapur and Manhar Patel, who transformed an unused gas company dispatch office into a café.

Located on Rose Avenue and Main Street, the restaurant sits at the border of Venice and Santa Monica.

Just as Venice has evolved so has The Rose.

In 2015, the restaurant received an update by local company Studio UNLTD. The renovation gave the café a "trendy bohemia" style aligning with the looks of other nearby businesses in the area, according to the business.

At the beginning of 2024, the restaurant welcomed award-winning Chef Ray Garcia, a Los Angeles native.