Watch CBS News

Holiday travel heating up ahead of Thanksgiving

Traveling experts are expecting this holiday period to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving Day traveling weeks since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. CBSLA Reporter Kara Finnstrom talks to travelers at LAX who were looking to get out of town.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.