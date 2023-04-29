The fight against pancreatic cancer walks on with PanCAN PurpleStride in Santa Monica

A national movement to fight pancreatic cancer is happening Saturday and the Santa Monica Pier is the host site for L.A.'s participation in the PanCAN PurpleStride walk to end pancreatic cancer.

Just two days ago the legendary Jerry Springer, host of "The Jerry Springer Show," lost his life to pancreatic cancer and the disease is climbing to become the second most deadly form of cancer.

Another household name, Alex Trebek of "Jeopardy!," died of pancreatic cancer in 2020. His wife Jean Trebek is to participate in Saturday's walk in Santa Monica, supporting survivors and joining in the fight.

"When my late husband, Alex Trebek, announced to the world that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he ended the video with those powerful words, "We'll get it done," said Jean Trebek. "Being at PurpleStride, walking together, supporting each other, we are all honoring that commitment."

Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers, according to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. It is also reported to be the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States after lung and colon.

Dr. Babak Eghbalieh, pancreatic surgeon and PanCAN PurpleStride team captain explained why it's so deadly.

"Unfortunately pancreatic cancer is one of those that we call very insidious, very quiet … it does sneak up on you," said Eghbalieh. "And one of the reasons for that is just given the location in the body, where it is. Unless it's on the head, or beginning part of the pancreas where you can turn yellow or jaundice, lots of folks, unfortunately, present a lot later when the disease is in more of an advanced stage and when treatment options are very limited."

Some symptoms of pancreatic cancer include issues people may have daily, that don't draw much alarm. Eghbalieh said vague abdominal pain, back pain, unintentional weight loss, and loss of appetite are common. He said some people may develop diabetes even though they aren't at risk for diabetes.

PanCAN PurpleStride is a national movement that funds programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families. Sixty communities across the nation, including Los Angeles, are participating in Saturday's events, with a goal to raise $19 million.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Santa Monica Pier with Suzanne Marquez, KCALNews, and Daryl Evans, LA Kings announcer, emceeing the event.