Jerry Springer, iconic TV show host and former mayor of Cincinnati, dead at 79

Jerry Springer, the TV talk show host and television personality who briefly served as mayor of Cincinnati, has died, his publicist confirmed to CBS News on Thursday morning. He was 79.

According to a family statement, Springer died peacefully Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago.

A former attorney and politician, Springer was elected the 56th mayor of Cincinnati in 1977 and held the role until 1978. He is known best for his namesake talk series, "Jerry Springer," which ran for nearly three decades.

In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York. Richard Drew / AP

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family.

Galvin continued to say "to remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, "Take care of yourself, and each other."