Temecula man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Huntington Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Huntington Beach police arrested a man that they believe is connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on December 5. 

According to a press release, after more than two weeks of investigation, detectives were able to locate and arrest Temecula resident Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody in Moreno Valley.

They believe his is connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Jimmy Sengpaseauth. 

The shooting occurred back on Dec. 5 at around 8 p.m., when Huntington Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive. Upon arrival, they found Sengpaseauth suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There were no further details provided in the investigation. 

First published on December 17, 2022 / 11:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

