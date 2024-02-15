Temecula Amazon driver awarded $25,000 bonus for 600 customer thank-yous

Keeping customers happy during the busy holiday season paid off for one Temecula Amazon driver, as the 26-year-old was awarded a $25,000 bonus from the company.

Matthew Sanders racked up more than 600 "thank-yous" from his customers over the holidays, making him one of the top five thanked drivers nationwide, according to Amazon.

Amazon awards Matthew Sanders with a $25,000 bonus as part of the "Alexa, Thank My Driver" campaign. Amazon

The "Alexa, Thank My Driver" campaign awarded the top five most-thanked drivers from around the country with a $25,000 bonus, with another $25,000 matched to each winner's charity of choice. Sanders chose World Wildlife Fund for his bonus match, saying that he deeply cares for the well-being of animals.

The company said Sanders is appreciated by customers for being a friendly face and handling packages with care. He also placed candy canes on each holiday season package, with a reminder to thank him through Alexa.

Sanders said his favorite part of the job is driving, and just being out and about. "When you are out on the road all day, you're always experiencing and seeing new things," said Sanders.