2 teens arrested for allegedly starting Hawarden Fire with illegal fireworks

Riverside police arrested two teens this week for allegedly lighting illegal fireworks that started the Hawarden Fire, which destroyed several homes and damaged many others last month.

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said authorities filed charges against another minor.

"This fire was caused by an illegal use of fireworks," Dawson said. "Again, all fireworks are illegal in the city of Riverside for a reason."

The wildfire happened on July 21, southwest of the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. It took firefighters eight days to fully contain the wind-driven inferno amid 100-degree temperatures.

When the smoke cleared, the Hawarden Fire burned about 600 acres, caused about $28 million of damage, destroyed seven homes and damaged 18 more.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.