Teenager shot and killed in Lancaster

A teenage boy was shot and killed in Lancaster on Monday.

Investigators were sent to El Dorado Park, located in the 44500 block of Fifth Street East, at around 8:30 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but deputies say that one teenage boy, who has not yet been identified, as pronounced dead at the scene.

They are still searching for two suspects. No description was available.

Investigators have not yet been able to determine a motive for the shooting.

The shooting comes days after a different violent incident at El Dorado Park, when at least two people were shot in a nearby parking lot over the weekend.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.