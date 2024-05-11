Watch CBS News
At least two wounded after shooting at park in Lancaster

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

At least two people were shot and wounded near a park in Lancaster on Saturday afternoon. 

The shooting was first reported at around 5:40 p.m. near El Dorado Park, which is located at Fifth Street East and Nugent Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies say that more than one person was wounded, but were unable to provide exact details as the early investigation continues. 

A large perimeter was set in the area in hopes of locating a suspect in the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

