Teenager riding e-bike injured in violent crash in Santa Ana

A teenager riding some sort of motorbike was critically injured during a violent crash in Santa Ana on Monday.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Oak Street and McFadden Avenue, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but officers say that the victim, only identified as a male teenager, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The streets are expected to be closed for several hours as their investigation continues.

Officers say that the teen was riding an e-bike or a makeshift motorcycle when they crashed with a car. The driver of that vehicle remained at the scene to cooperate with the police investigation.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where the bike could still be seen laying in the street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.