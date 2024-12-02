Teenage boy allegedly stabbed by homeless man at Northridge playground

A police investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by a homeless man at a church playground in Northridge on Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 9600 block of Balboa Boulevard at around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the stomach, police said. It's unclear how serious the injuries are, but paramedics say he was conscious and breathing as he was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Detectives report that the suspect is a homeless man in his 50s who ran from the scene before they arrived. An ongoing search for the man continues with the help of the LAPD helicopter.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where an ambulance could be seen parked in the middle of the street near the playground. It was unclear if they were treating anyone in the back of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.