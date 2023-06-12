Task force targets downtown, South L.A. 'street takeovers' overnight

LAPD officers responded to multiple "street takeovers" in South Los Angeles overnight where at least 150 vehicles were reportedly involved at one of the locations, performing dangerous stunts for crowds of spectators.

A task force special unit targeting sideshows was patrolling Sunday night, which has been a usual big gathering night for the sideshows, police said.

Police said once officers showed up, spectators and vehicles would quickly move and regroup to another location.

At about 1 a.m. Monday, officers went to 6th and Mateo streets just west of the L.A. River. Three arrests were made, and five vehicles were impounded, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept. A gun was also recovered, police said.

Other street takeovers reported overnight included the intersections of Normandie and Florence avenues; Normandie and Jefferson Boulevard; Western Avenue and Century Blvd.; Jefferson and Western; 101st Street and Normandie; La Cienega and West Adams boulevards; and 54th Street and Western.

Fireworks were set off at one location, and police said officers had lasers pointed at them when they arrived at one location.

RELATED: