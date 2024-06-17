Watch CBS News
Suspects bail from car after pursuit in Boyle Heights area

By Dean Fioresi

Brief stolen car pursuit ends as four suspects flee into Boyle Heights neighborhood on foot
A group of suspects bailed from their car at the end of a pursuit in the Boyle Heights area on Monday. 

The brief chase came to a sudden end near S. Fresno Street and Garnet Street, when the driver and three other people got out of the still moving car and ran on foot into some homes in the area. 

SkyCal was overhead as the group scattered, some jumping over fences into the backyards of homes and even walking up to the front doors of some homes, with Los Angeles Police Department officers trailing close behind. 

LAPD says that the chase was initiated when they determined the car was allegedly stolen. 

It's unclear if any arrests have yet been made.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 10:16 PM PDT

