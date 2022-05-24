Suspects almost escape with $250K in jewelry after robbing a Whittier store

Three suspects nearly made off with $250,000 worth of items after robbing a Whittier jewelry, however, they were stopped by not only Los Angeles County deputies, but members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Whittier police.

According to authorities, the suspects smashed cars in the parking lot and cases inside Daniel's Jewelers in the Whittwood Towne Center Mall just before noon Monday morning.

Investigators said two juveniles tried to flee in a stolen white pickup but crashed into a truck. Police also stopped an adult trying to run away in a Ford Mustang.

Law enforcement is looking to see if this robbery is connected to one in Huntington Beach.