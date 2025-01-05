Suspected DUI driver triggers deadly crash in Riverside County, police say

A suspect DUI driver was arrested on Saturday evening after police say they triggered a deadly crash in Riverside.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Collett Avenue and Stonewall Drive, where officers were dispatched upon learning of the crash, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found the aftermath of a three-car crash.

Investigators say that the victim, a 75-year-old woman driving a 2005 Jeep Liberty, was making a left turn onto Stonewall Dr. from Collett Ave., when she was rear-ended by the driver of a gray 2014 Toyota Tundra.

"As a result of the initial collision, the Jeep was pushed into oncoming lanes of traffic where it collided head-on with a red 2014 Toyota C-HR, driven by a 70-year-old male resident of Riverside," said a press release from Riverside police.

The woman, who has since been identified as Cathy Coiner, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later declared dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

Officers arrested the truck driver, a 38-year-old Norco man, at the scene on suspicion of drunken driving. He was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center, police said.

Anyone who may have further information on the collision is asked to contact RPD detectives at (951) 353-7177.