Suspect sought after man killed, teenager wounded in Santa Ana shooting

Police are searching for a gunman in a shooting that left a man dead and a teenager wounded in Santa Ana on Monday. 

The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Camile Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. 

Officers headed to the scene were told that two victims were en route to the hospital. 

One of the victims, since identified as 20-year-old Steven Garcia, was pronounced dead after arrival. The second victim, only identified as a 15-year-old boy, was expected to survive, police said. 

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact SAPD at (714) 245-8390.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

