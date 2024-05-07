Watch CBS News
Suspect in stolen purple car led LAPD on brief chase

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Stolen car pursuit ends in South LA
Stolen car pursuit ends in South LA 01:35

A suspect in a stolen purple Dodge Charger led LAPD on a brief chase through South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started around 11:30 a.m. near Hobart and Vermont streets in the Hyde Park area.

The driver attempted to get away from police by driving on several lawns before they crashed between a garbage truck and a parked car. The high-speed pursuit lasted about 6 minutes before it ended at W 52nd St. and S Wilton Pl.

on-sidewalk.jpg
Suspect drives over lawns during high-speed chase in South LA.

SkyCAL flew over the scene and saw the suspect hop out of the car and attempt to run away on foot through a neighborhood.  

purple-car-chse.png
Suspect in high-speed chase crashes into garbage truck and another parked vehicle.

The foot chase ended near a construction site and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested for stealing a vehicle. Nobody else was inside the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 2:51 PM PDT

