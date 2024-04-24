DA Gascón to announce charges in L.A. deputy shooting

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is expected to announce charges Wednesday against a man suspected of shooting a deputy at a traffic stop in West Covina earlier this week.

Raymundo Duran, 47, is accused of shooting Deputy Samuel Aispuro in the back while the officer was waiting at a red light at the intersection of N. Barranca Avenue and E. Garvey Avenue South on Monday afternoon. The nearly 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time -- something Sheriff Robert Luna said likely saved his life.

The bullet hit the deputy once but it did not penetrate his vest, Luna said. He was treated at a nearby hospital and was described as being in stable condition Tuesday.

Aispuro was in the city for training at the time, according to Supervisor Janice Hahn.

On Tuesday, Luna announced that Duran had been stopped and arrested by California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County later the day of the shooting. He was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving and a weapons possession charge. Luna said officers found a firearm in Duran's car, a 2008 silver Toyota Camry.

Law enforcement linked Duran to the earlier shooting in Los Angeles County through surveillance footage from the scene in West Covina as well as interviews with him, witness statements and the recovered weapon, authorities said.

"Our detectives strongly believe that Raymundo Duran is the suspect involved in the shooting of out deputy in the city of West Covina," Luna said during a news conference Tuesday. "They took a very dangerous person off the road."

The sheriff also described Duran as a gang member and said he has a violent criminal record.