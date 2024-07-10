Suspect in sexual assault of UCLA student at her home faces charges

A man accused of sexual assaulting a UCLA student inside her own bedroom is now facing criminal charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Jeffery Stott Brewer, Jr., 41, has been charged with one count of sexual penetration by use of force and one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, prosecutors said. The DA's office has also accused Brewer of committing a sexual assault during the commission of a burglary of the first degree, an allegation that carries a potential sentencing enhancement.

Brewer pleaded not guilty to all charges when he was arraigned Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, Brewer allegedly loitered outside a UCLA student housing building around 1:30 a.m. on July 5 and then broke into one of the homes. He is accused of knocking on the door of one of the apartments and entering when a student answered the door. Two students who are residents there asked him to leave and he did, prosecutors said.

But an hour later, at about 2:40 a.m., he allegedly broke into another home within the same housing complex and sexually assaulted a student living there while she was inside her bedroom, according to prosecutors. UCLA police have said she was in bed sleeping when the assault happened and the crime occurred at the university's Saxon Suites housing complex.

Brewer was arrested two days later after police released a statement about the reported assault to the public.

He is being held on $1,150,000 bail and prosecutors said he could face up to 25 years to life, plus 6 years, in state prison if convicted.