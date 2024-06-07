Suspect in sex assaults while riding scooter in Moreno Valley was also accused of child sex abuse

A surveillance image from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows a man suspected of sexually assaulting victims while riding a scooter in Moreno Valley.

A man arrested on suspicion of exposing himself and sexually assaulting women while on a scooter in Moreno Valley was also being investigation for an allegation of sexual abuse of a child, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Ruben Portillo Delgado, 24, was taken into custody after being accused of indecent exposure and sexual assaulting a female victim near TownGate Memorial Park while he rode by on a motorized scooter on May 29, sheriff's officials said. In a news release, the department said the Moreno Valley man is also the suspect in a separate "similar incident" the following day near Arbor Park Lane and Dracaea Avenue.

The ages of both victims were not released by sheriff's officials.

After both incidents, deputies searched the surrounding areas but were unable to track down a suspect. On Tuesday, deputies came across a man matching the description given by both victims as he rode a motorized scooter near Farragut Avenue and Elsworth Street, according to sheriff's officials.

After Delgado's arrest, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said he was actually also being sought by detectives for another allegation in which a child was sexually assaulted at a home located in the 12100 block of Indian Street. Their investigation into the reported crime began in January.

"In this incident, Delgado was confronted by the victim's family, and he immediately fled the area, his whereabouts were unknown," reads a news release from the department.

Delgado was being held on suspicion of felony sexual assault charges at Robert Presley Detention Center on $1 million bail.

Investigators believes there may be other victims out there and are asking anyone with information about Delgado to call Investigator Andrew McCracken or Deputy Bradly Bowdry at the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station at 951-486-6700.