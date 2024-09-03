Suspect in disappearance of couple from Southern California nudist ranch faces murder charges

The man accused of killing a couple who went missing from a nudist ranch in Southern California is facing two murder charges, the San Bernardino County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

Daniel Menard, 79, and his wife, Stephanie Menard, 73, were last seen on Aug. 24 at the Olive Dell Ranch nudist Resort in Redlands. As friends grew concerned over their disappearance in the following days, Redlands police dispatched search efforts throughout the community where they lived — focusing in on one individual in particular as they followed up on a tip.

Dan (left) and Stephanie Menard (right). The couple went missing on Saturday and have not been seen since. Redlands Police Department

On Aug. 29, police found Michael Sparks, 62, underneath his home after hours of searching the Olive Dell Ranch, where both he and the Menards lived.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office is expected to speak out about the charges being filed against Sparks during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

In the hours before police found Sparks, SWAT officers used armored vehicles to tear down the walls of his home as they tried to find him. He allegedly tried to shoot himself when officers finally got to him.

"He did have a rifle and he did attempt to kill himself when police discovered him, but the rifle misfired," Carl Baker, spokesman for the Redlands Police Department, said the next morning.

Human remains were also discovered under Sparks' home, according to police, though they have not been identified. Still, Baker said, police believe they belong to the missing couple.

Michael Royce Sparks, 62, of Redlands Redlands Police Department

"At this time, I can confirm the presence of human remains under the house," Baker said. "We have a representative from the Coroner's Office here who [is] evaluating the remains, but obviously, we are not going to be able to identify those at this time."

Friends of the couple grew worried when the Menards weren't ready to go to church on a Sunday, Aug. 25. What made their sudden disappearance so suspicious was the fact that some of their possessions, including their cellphones and Stephanie Menard's purse, were found at their home, said Sandy Marinelli, who has been friends with the Menards for more than a decade. Their unlocked car was discovered just down the street from their home, and friends said they did not usually get around on foot.

"I just want them back," Marinelli said. "They don't deserve this... They're just good people. They go to church. They don't deserve any of this."

Meanwhile, police ramped up search efforts, saying at first investigators did not suspect foul play before changing course as they named Sparks as a person of interest. On Aug. 30, police said he was arrested as the suspected killer of the couple.