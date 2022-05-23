Suspect drives vehicle into 3 children on sidewalk in Santa Ana

A suspect drove a vehicle onto a sidewalk in Orange County, striking three children walking near a local elementary school, the Santa Ana Police Department said Monday.

The suspect allegedly trespassed into Taft Elementary School just before the crash and was escorted off the campus, police said.

The suspect then drove a vehicle onto a sidewalk, hitting at least two Taft Elementary students and a third child, officers added.

The children were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

During a search of the suspect's car, a suspicious incendiary device was located, police said. The Orange County Bomb Squad was requested and during their search of the vehicle, 3 additional incendiary devices were located.

The school was locked down for three hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday during the investigation. The campus was then cleared and returned to a normal schedule.

A statement by the Santa Ana Unified School District about the incident to parents read:

Dear Taft Elementary Families,

We wanted to inform you that the lockout of our school was lifted earlier this morning and all school activities have returned to normal. School dismissal will also take place at the normal times.

This lockout took place just after 8 a.m. and ended just before 11 a.m. It was conducted out of an abundance of caution after a trespasser entered the school without permission and was soon removed by school staff. The trespasser eventually drove off in his vehicle where he was involved in a traffic collision a few blocks from the campus that resulted in injuries to at least three individuals, including at least two students from Taft, who were taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The trespasser was arrested and taken into custody.

Police conducted a sweep of all the school buildings to ensure the trespasser did not leave anything behind. After a thorough search, police concluded the trespasser did not leave anything at the school. Thank you for your cooperation.