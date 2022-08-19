Suspect charged in brazen Beverly Grove home robbery

A man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman and stealing high-end jewelry was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present.

Dillon Klincke, 31, was charged with inflicting great bodily injury, personal use of a firearm and committing a crime against someone aged 65 or older, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He was expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police arrested a Klincke on Thursday in connection with the armed robbery in Beverly Grove.

The incident happened the day prior around 12:15 p.m. when Klincke allegedly entered the woman's home near the intersection of 5th Street and Orlando Avenue and robbed her.

Upon entry, Klincke is said to have pistol-whipped the woman before tying her up as he ransacked her belongings.

According to police, he was arrested on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, though did not provide further details.

Klincke is being held on $175,000 bail.