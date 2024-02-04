Surfers take to streets as roads turn into rivers during latest storm

Surfers and kayakers take advantage of flooded streets in Ventura County

Surfers ventured outside as the torrential downpour turned roads into rivers Sunday afternoon.

A video showed a surfer being pulled by a pickup truck ripping through a residential street as the rain continued to fall on Ventura County.

"It gets like this during most major rainstorms but it doesn't always get like this," one of the surfers said. "It's always fun to see it when it gets mad flooded, but it's fun."

It happened on Channel Drive and Arbor Avenue in the city of Ventura. The road was closed due to the flooding.

The surfer and his brother also took a kayak out onto the water.

Officials warned against this type of activity as it could be extremely dangerous, especially through a residential street.

The National Weather Service issued a rare winter storm warning for Ventura County. Authorities have issued evacuation orders for parts of the region, such as unincorporated Ojai, which includes Matilija Canyon, North Fork, and Camino Cielo. Warnings have been issued for the neighborhood of Foster Park/Camp Chaffee, Creek Road/Old Creek Road and 2 homes on Grada Avenue and 2 homes on Trueno Avenue.