Structure fire in Pomona prompts heavy response, smoke

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Flames peaked through the roof of a structure that caught on fire in Pomona Friday morning.

Several fire engines responded to the 400 block of Garey Avenue. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said fire crews were dispatched at 5:25 a.m.

pomona-structure-fire.png
Several fire engines responded to the scene of a structure fire in Pomona.  KCAL News

A second alarm was called and firefighters went into a defensive attack strategy due to structural degradation, the fire department said. The Pomona Police Department has closed several nearby streets as firefighters work to contain the flames.

Road closures:

  • Garey Ave. is shut down between Holt Ave. and Monterey Ave.
  • Holt Ave. is closed between Gibbs St. and Main St.
  • Center St. is closed between Gibbs St. and Main St.

No other structures appear to be threatened. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

