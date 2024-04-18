Southern California food vendor gets life-changing surprise

Street vendor Salvador Gutierrez thought he was going to have a photo shoot with popular influencer Jesus Morales, but little did he know his life was about to change.

Morales, who goes by Juixxe on social media, is known for going up to street vendors and buying everything they are selling to give them a day off.

Morales wasn't buying what Gutierrez was selling. Instead, he was giving the Oxnard-based street vendor a new, high-end cart. And the surprises didn't stop there.

"We're also giving you $5,000 on behalf of Modelo," Morales said.

Actor Francia Raisa also took part in the big surprise. Raisa said she loves giving back to the community and is proud to be part of this Modelo initiative that's changing lives.

"I love this. It's my favorite part of my job. Being able to do this for people," she said. "I grew up with him. I know him. Especially being first generations."

Raisa and Morales partnered with Modelo to give back to the street vendor community by surprising Gutierrez with the new cart and money. The surprise also timed with the expansion of Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas line.

Raisa said Modelo selected Gutierrez for his fighting spirit and go-getting attitude.

"To go through the struggles that we went through and to have this now, it's amazing," he said. "I'm pretty grateful."

Gutierrez started selling aguas frescas during the pandemic. While he was discouraged at first, Gutierrez knew he had to keep going to provide for his family and give thanks to his wife for being there every step of the way.

"She's been a big supporter. She's always motivated me," he said. "Behind every successful man is a strong woman."

Gutierrez's new cart comes decked out with plenty of room, a griddle, some fryers and even a mini fridge.

Morales, who has over 5 million followers on TikTok, said the day he and Raisa surprised Gutierrez is one he will never forget.

"It's really a blessing to be able to do what I do and be able to create a community," the influencer said. "We've essentially created a community who comes together to bless strangers."

KCAL News talked to Gutierrez two days after the surprise and the shock still hadn't worn off.

"It blew me away. I was shocked to see how many people were there and how many people contributed to this whole thing," he said. "I'm pretty grateful for it."