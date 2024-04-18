Watch CBS News

Street vendor gets life-changing surprise

Street vendor Salvador Gutierrez thinks he's getting a photo shoot with popular influencer Juixxe , but instead is gifted with a new cart and $5,000. KCAL captured the surprise and spoke exclusively with Gutierrez, Juixxe and actor Francia Raisa.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.