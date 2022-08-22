Street vendor attacked in Hancock Park, suspect still on loose

Esteban Venacio was helping out a homeless man on Saturday, giving the latter some fruit to enjoy.

Unfortunately for Venacio, he was then attacked by the homeles man, who grabbed the keys to Venacio's van and took off.

Fortunately, Venacio's van has been found but is currently in a tow yard.

Venacio works as a street vendor in Hancock Park and is well known by residents for his fruit stand.

Venacio suffered a cut after he was punched by the suspect. But making matters worse, he is currently out of a work vehicle with his van being stuck in the tow yard.

"I think that we've allowed things to get really terrible here. I don't think any neighborhood is safe right now in LA County. I think the laws have to change. I think we have to be more involved in our communities," Hancock resident Amanda Reno said.

Reno is a regular customer of Venacio's fruit stand. She stopped by on Sunday to help after she heard of the attack.

Reno is now trying to do more to rally more support for Venacio, who provides for his family by selling fruit in Hancock Park.

"Esteban is very giving, loving, sweet, kind. He loves his job, what he does. He loves the kids and feeding everybody in the neighborhood," Reno said.

Venacio told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez he will contact police on Monday to see about getting his van back.

The man who attacked Venacio is still on the loose.

Last week, a man attacked a street vendor in Woodland Hills with an axe.