Street takeovers, fireworks, vandalism plaguing downtown LA's 6th Street Viaduct Bridge

After the new 6th Street Viaduct Bridge was closed Friday night for approximately two hours, due to a crash on, an estimated 200 people came out for another street takeover when it reopened, the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division said.

With the new bridge being open for less than two weeks, it has become a magnet for dangerous street takeovers, where cars do burnouts and donuts as crowds of onlookers film the stunts. Other incidents on the bridge include people climbing the arches that line the outside of it, as well as video posted to social media of a man getting haircut in the middle of the bridge.

LAPD Central Division tweet

Friday night's crash occurred at about 9:55 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

About an hour after it reopened, crowds once against descended on the downtown bridge "for a street takeover, fireworks and vandalism," LAPD's Central Division tweeted. However, no arrests were made.

Central Division also tweeted that anyone who parks on the bridge could receive a citation and have their vehicle towed, and added that anyone present at a street takeover could be cited as well.

Officials from Central Division noted in a tweet that maximum enforcement at the 6th Street Bridge would continue throughout the weekend.

🚫DO NOT PARK🚫 on the 6th Street Bridge. Vehicles will be cited and or towed. Street takeovers and those present at a street takeover will be cited. There will be maximum enforcement. https://t.co/p7Cvs3KB5q — LAPD Central Area (@LAPDCentralArea) July 23, 2022