Stolen SUV crashes in Hollywood Hills during chase
An SUV which was stolen from a Van Nuys motel crashed in the Hollywood Hills after its driver lead police on a wild chase which culminated in a standoff late Tuesday night.
The SUV was stolen from a motel at around 8 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.
When officers tried to stop the driver, a man in his 30s, a pursuit ensued. It wound its way up into the Hollywood Hills before the driver crashed into the side of a hill at Mulholland Drive and Laurel Pass Avenue, near Fryman Canyon Park.
The suspect refused to surrender, prompting an hour-long standoff which backed up traffic in both directions on Mulholland.
After an hour-long standoff, the suspect was taken into custody at around 11:15 p.m.
His identity was not immediately released. He was booked into jail on suspicion of grand theft auto.
