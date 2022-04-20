Watch CBS News

Stolen SUV crashes in Hollywood Hills during chase

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Stolen SUV crashes in Hollywood Hills during chase 00:32

An SUV which was stolen from a Van Nuys motel crashed in the Hollywood Hills after its driver lead police on a wild chase which culminated in a standoff late Tuesday night.

The SUV was stolen from a motel at around 8 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.

When officers tried to stop the driver, a man in his 30s, a pursuit ensued. It wound its way up into the Hollywood Hills before the driver crashed into the side of a hill at Mulholland Drive and Laurel Pass Avenue, near Fryman Canyon Park.

The suspect refused to surrender, prompting an hour-long standoff which backed up traffic in both directions on Mulholland.

After an hour-long standoff, the suspect was taken into custody at around 11:15 p.m.

His identity was not immediately released. He was booked into jail on suspicion of grand theft auto.

First published on April 20, 2022 / 9:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.