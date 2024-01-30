Statewide drug trafficking operation nets nearly 20 arrests

A massive statewide drug trafficking operation resulted in nearly 20 arrests on Tuesday, including nine Southern California locals.

The federal investigation, dubbed Operation Dead Hand, targeted an alleged drug pipeline ran by an organized crime ring that ran from Mexico to Canada in which hundreds of pounds of cocaine and other narcotics were distributed throughout the United States.

Two federal grand jury indictments were unsealed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, which collectively charged 19 defendants, including nine Southern California natives, for their alleged roles in the organization that included suspect importers, distributors, truck drivers and large-scale buyers.

"Today is an example of society pushing back," said Donald Alway, the Assistant Director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office.

Investigators say that the ring used Canadian handlers and dispatchers, who traveled from Canada to Los Angeles to coordinate pickup and delivery of large shipments that contained cocaine and methamphetamine. The drugs were then loaded onto semi trucks and driven from the US to Canada via the Detroit Windsor Tunnel, Buffalo Peace Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge.

"Drug trafficking is a global problem being driven by sophisticated, organized crime groups who put profits over people's lives," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. "Motivated by greed, these criminals destroy lives, devastate families, and wreak havoc in our community. But this case shows that we will collaborate with our international partners to bring these criminal networks to justice. Those who traffic in highly addictive and dangerous drugs will be held accountable."

According to the indictments, the operation involved about 1,860 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,092 pounds of cocaine, 44 pounds of fentanyl and nearly nine pounds of heroin. The estimated wholesale value of the drugs is between $16 million and $28 million. Authorities also seized around $1 million in cash.

Among those arrested was Robert Scoppa, who authorities allege is a Canadian drug trafficker that has "close ties to an Italian organized crime family" that operates out of Montreal, according to the US Attorney's Office.

The years-long investigation results were announced at a news conference on Tuesday in which officials from the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Los Angeles Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police spoke.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said that he scheme's international reach shows that "organized crime knows no boundaries."

Among those charged in the indictments include Southern California locals:

Carlos Barragan, 51, of Long Beach,

Correll Carbajal Garcia, 38, of Hemet,

Esteban Sinhue Mercado, 24, of San Jacinto,

Daniel Antonio Trejo Huerta, 43, of Riverside,

Ignacio Lopez, 53, of Santa Ana,

Orlando Velasco Jr., 29, of Stanton,

Angel Larry Sandoval, 32, of Bell Gardens,

Jorge Pina Nicols, 22, of Long Beach,

and Bryan Ureta Valenzuela, 24, of Ontario.

Each of the defendants now face federal charges that include drug trafficking and drug extortion conspiracies. If convicted, they each face possible penalties that range from 40 years to life in federal prison.