Starbucks baristas in Burbank vote to unionize

Starbucks baristas in Burbank became the sixth Los Angeles County location to unionize after winning their election to join the nationwide union.

"My partners and I are now looking ahead with determination and renewed passion for the work we are so happy to provide inside our store day to day," barista Rhett Curry said. "After all it isn't a corporation that provides value to your town, it's a community fostered by the people who live and work there every day."

Curry and others become the latest of the 450 stores to join Starbucks Workers United, which represents more than 10,500 employees nationwide.

"We are so excited to join Starbucks Workers United to amplify our voices with other Starbucks partners in order to achieve fair compensation, consistent hours, and better working conditions," supervisor Allie Leslie said.

Workers in Santa Clarita also voted to join the union in the past several weeks. California currently has 39 unionized stores. Starbucks Workers United represents employees in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

"At Starbucks we believe that our direct relationship as partners is core to the experiences we create in our stores, and we respect our partners rights to have a choice on the topic of unions," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. "We are committed to delivering on our promise to offer a bridge to a better future to all Starbucks partners."