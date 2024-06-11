Star Wars characters visit young patients at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital

Kids at the Loma Linda University Children's Hospital met some iconic characters from the Star Wars franchise on Monday.

The volunteer fan organization called the 501st Legion and the hospital partnered with the Big Hearts for Little Hearts Loma Linda Guild to put together this special event.

The international organization is dedicated to crafting screen-accurate costumes of Stormtroopers, Scout Troopers, and other uniformed characters in the sci-fi series. The costumed characters use their love for Star Wars to carry out fundraising events, charity work and volunteering. They distributed books, stuffed lions, light sabers and crafts to patients in the cardiology, oncology and isolation units.

Stormtroopers and other characters from the legendary Star Wars franchise paid a special visit to young patients at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital. Loma Linda University Health

Kids and their families in the first two wards could take pictures with their guests. However, the patients in the isolation were able to wave and say hello to the Stormtroopers.

"The visit was particularly special for these patients, who are often unable to participate in group activities due to health restrictions. Their combined efforts provided a memorable day for the children and a reminder of the support and kindness surrounding them," hospital staff said in a statement.