Stabbing on USC's Greek Row being investigated

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the Greek Row area late Monday evening.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of W. 28th Street, where officers arrived to find a man in his 30s who was not conscious or breathing after being stabbed, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance was called to the scene, but they say that they did not take anyone to the hospital.

They say that one person has been taken into custody.

USC campus police say that they are aware of the incident, but that LAPD is the lead in the investigation.

SkyCal flew over the site of the stabbing, where what looked to be a large puddle of blood could be seen on the sidewalk outside of the Lambda Xi Alpha fraternity house.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.