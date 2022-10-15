Southland gas prices drop for 10th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 10th consecutive day, decreasing 5.2 cents to $6.155.

The average price has dropped 33.9 cents over the past 10 days, including 5 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 27.5 cents less than one week ago, but 73.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.691 higher than one year ago -- mainly due to a 33-day streak of increases totaling $1.248 that ended Oct. 6.

The Orange County average price also dropped for 10th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 5.9 cents to $6.034. It has dropped 36.3 cents over the past 10 days, including 5.2 cents Friday, following a run of 15 increases in 16 days totaling $1.063 that ended Oct. 6.

The Orange County average price is 32.4 cents less than one week ago, but 64.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.601 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the fourth consecutive day following a run of 20 increases in 21 days totaling 24.9 cents, decreasing 1.1 cents to $3.892. It has dropped 3.1 cents over the past four days, including 1 cent Friday.

The national average price is 1.2 cents less than one week ago, but 19.4 cents more than one month ago and 58.6 higher than one year ago. It is $1.124 less than the record $5.016 set June 14. The run of increases followed a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.