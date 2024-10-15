Southern California gets its first full service EV charging center

A new EV charging center offering gas station-like service, but looking more like a rest stop, opened in Santa Ana on Tuesday.

Rove celebrated its opening of the first full-service electric vehicle charging center in Southern California, with 40 EV fast chargers.

The center has a Gelson's mini market, a 24/7 indoor lounge with free Wi-Fi, restrooms, night security, and a car wash.

"Our team set out to create more than just a charging station. We designed a community destination, a place where our customers would feel at ease and supported," said Bill Reid, Chairman and CEO of Rove.

The 40 chargers can fuel more than 1,000 EVs daily. The center is located at 1008 E. 17th Street, Santa Ana.

Rove said it plans to develop 10 more centers across Southern California by 2026.

