Southern California frost advisories give way to wind warnings Monday

Monday saw a chilly start to the day, as brisk, below-average temperatures will continue through the day, making it the coldest day of the week.

As an early morning frost advisory expires, an afternoon wind advisory will kick in for all areas north and west of Los Angeles, including the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and Antelope valleys, and portions of northern Ventura County. From 3 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday, wind gusts could reach between 35 to 45 mph.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week, as temperatures gradually rise and move out of the below-average range.

"This week we start very chilly for the Inland Empire, and we warm up 14 degrees between now and Friday," KCAL News meteorologist Paul Deanno said.

In downtown Los Angeles, the high reaches 64 degrees on Monday, as highs in most other areas are about the same.

Temperatures will warm up later into the week, reaching warmer-than-average marks.

A storm moves into Northern California, as early as Tuesday and is expected to make its way south this weekend. By Friday night, there is a slight chance of rain, and there is a 30% chance of rain Saturday night and into Sunday.