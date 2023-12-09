Watch CBS News
South LA's "Miracle on 34th Street" annual holiday event brings support and cheer

By Julie Sharp

South LAs "Miracle on 34th Street" annual holiday event brings support and cheer 01:28

Families gathered with Santa and Mrs. Claus along with countless volunteers Saturday for the annual "Miracle on 34th Street" holiday event.

Continuing an eight-year tradition, the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities partner with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department to host the holiday celebration for families in need -- and it takes place on 34th Street at St. Patrick's Church.

miracle-on-34th-street-kid.jpg
Alex is excited to meet Santa Claus at the "Miracle on 34th Street" holiday event kcal

The LAPD Newton Division helps staff the event and Capt. Keith Green said they are very proud of the partnership.

"We just look forward to the families coming out and obviously we know that times are very difficult right now for many families and we want to do whatever we can to support them and let them know the community does care for them," Green said. 

Canned goods and essentials, along with piles of toys lined tables at the event where 500 pre-selected families got to mingle, eat, greet Santa and take a toy with them. Mattel and Target donated over 800 toys.

And with the police department involved, Santa and the missus made their grand appearance at the 34th Street church Saturday with department helicopters and an LAPD motorcade.  

santa-at-miracle-on-34th-street.jpg
Santa and Mrs. Claus greet children at the "Miracle on 34th Street" South LA event KCAL News
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com.

